WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Krystina Furst has been a resident of Wichita for the last 11 years. Like many people in the city, she finds peace in taking strolls along the Arkansas River. While en route one day, she noticed something disturbing.

Wichita RiverWalk Cleanup Crew cleans up Arkansas River (KSN Photo)

“I was walking along the areas downtown along the river, and I noticed a lot of trash,” said Furst.

She decided she wanted to take action against the issue.

In 2017, Furst used a $500 grant from the City to purchase grabbers, gloves, and trash bags. Then, she started the Facebook group Wichita RiverWalk Cleanup Crew. The group plans clean-ups at various areas on the second Saturday of each month.

“It’s awesome,” says Furst about the traction her objective has gotten, “One person started it, and we’ve ended up here with thirty people picking up trash.”

The number of volunteers has grown tremendously over the past year. In this year’s four pickups, the group has collected 255 bags of trash. That’s only 13 less than the total amount collected in 2022.

Wichita RiverWalk Cleanup Crew cleans up Arkansas River (KSN Photo) Wichita RiverWalk Cleanup Crew cleans up Arkansas River (KSN Photo)

Some volunteers say they want to inspire people with their efforts and encourage them to take care of the river.

“It’s part of the city, part of the community. The lifeblood runs right down the center,” said group member Alexander King.

“If we don’t do it, then nobody is going to do it. And we’re always looking for more volunteers,” explained another member Jackie West.

Furst says she believes the city can also take action by adding more trashcans in the area. But until then, the group is picking up the responsibility one piece of trash at a time.