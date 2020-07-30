Wichita gun store owner says ammunition in high demand

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A nationwide shortage of ammunition is being felt by a Wichita gun store owner.

Jerry Romero opened his storefront, JerArms, two days before the March shutdown order after selling guns online and at trade shows for years. Gun stores are considered an essential business and have protections within the second amendment.

“When the pandemic started, ammo sales were still about normal. But then in the last month and a half or so, they’ve gone insane,” Romero says.

Customers are buying ammunition in bulk, causing Romero to make decisions about limiting the amount people can buy to ensure a supply for others. Romero guesses about 90 percent of the ammunition sold in his store is for handguns for personal safety.

“So they’re wanting to buy 500, 1,000 or 1,500 rounds at a time and that’s definitely a change from what it was a couple of months ago,” Romero said.

The demand is high but the supply is low. Romero has seen demand before, such as in the change of presidential administrations.

Buying from overseas suppliers has been complicated by coronavirus.

“Probably for foreseeable months, maybe who knows how many, six months or how many months we’re going to have an ammo shortage is going to be really tough to get ammo,” Romero said.

He reports selling even common guns to people across the country because customers can’t get their guns and ammunition locally.

Romero estimates 50 percent of his customers coming to his store on West Street are first-time gun buyers. He is using the increased foot traffic to educate others about gun safety.

