WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Habitat for Humanity hit a big milestone on Tuesday as it dedicated its 100th home.

The organization’s “Rock The Block” initiative took less than a decade, as it started in 2013 with the goal of revitalizing the A. Price Woodard neighborhood.

This milestone signifies nearly a decade of teamwork and commitment to providing safe and affordable housing in the air capital. Over 300 volunteers from non-profits and private and public investors helped to build the homes.

The new five-bedroom, two-bathroom home gives the owner and her family a new start.

“So, I’ve been waiting a very long time, over 20 years, for this opportunity to be able to own a home… home ownership,” Naomi, the buyer, said. “My first home for my family and my kids and just having that stability.”

Naomi said she and her family planned to move in tonight.