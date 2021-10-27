Wichita high school students injured in bus accident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash involving a school bus from Wichita Southeast High School injured at least four students Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly before 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Harry and Webb St. in Wichita. It is unclear what the cause of the accident is at this time.

Dispatchers tell KSN the injuries are minor.

A KSN reporter on the scene said some parents were picking up their children, plus a second bus arrived to take the other children home.

KSN will update this report as new information becomes available.

