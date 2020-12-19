Wichita hit with multiple earthquakes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Multiple earthquakes rattled Wichita on Saturday with the largest measuring 3.7 magnitude.

The most recent one, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, struck in the area of 21st Street and Webb shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. It recorded a 2.6 magnitude.

Many of these earthquakes were located near where around a dozen tremblers had been reported in the past month.

The first earthquake reported was a 3.0 magnitude, followed by a 2.9 magnitude shake at 12:40 p.m. and then a 3.7 magnitude seven minutes later.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the fourth earthquake around Greenwich and 21st Street. The USGS said this earthquake happened at 12:52 p.m. and was monitored as a 3.4 magnitude.

To let the USGS know you felt the quake, click here.

“We both were just like what the heck I went right into the living room to make sure that my mirror hadn’t fallen off the mantel,” said Deana Hughes.

USGS has confirmed a fifth earthquake at 1:18 p.m., this one was listed at a 2.5 magnitude and was located north of 13th Street between Rock and Webb.

“It was a big boom and of course the walls would rattle and all that and it would settle down and then another five or 10 minutes later you feel another one and another one,” said Jennifer Gilstrap.

A sixth earthquake has been confirmed by USGS near 13th Street and Webb. This has been the lowest measured earthquake so far on Saturday, a 2.1 magnitude.

KSN News heard from multiple people in the community who have said they heard a bang and felt their house shake. Others have told us their windows shook and had dishes bang together during the quake.

The final shake in Wichita was reported just before 9 p.m. on Saturday. The USGS said the earthquake was a 2.9 magnitude, making it the seventh shake of the day in the Wichita area.

“In the course of the last month, we’ve had three magnitude threes and prior to this, there have been three magnitude threes in the last 100 years. So, we have had, you know, a big step up in the number of events recently, but they’re still staying within what would be considered to be historically consistent with this area,” said Kansas Geological Survey Senior Scientist Rick Miller.

Jaden Lim is one of the Wichitans shaken up by the rumbles, even noticing some new cracks within her apartment. She is now feeling split about what caused them and what can happen next,

“I’m so scared they’re gonna continue, and I know none of our buildings are earthquake-safe because we’re not supposed to be an earthquake hub. So, I’m just worried things are gonna start getting destroyed.”

Miller said while the earthquakes are noticeable they are likely not the main cause of any structural damage.

“It’s one of these things that you could get this kind of shaking to be the straw that broke the camel’s back but it would not be the straws,” said Miller. “It would be a lot of other than a lot of other things that played into that.”