WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire in the 1500 block of N. Hillside on Monday. It happened around 5:45 p.m.

Crews searched the home and said everyone made it out safely.

The department said the fire was brought under control, and no injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.