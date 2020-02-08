Wichita Home Show celebrates 66 years with modern exhibit at Century ll

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– A 66 year annual display is once again here. We are talking about the Wichita Home Show, where residents can go and look for the newest additions to add into their homes. Century ll will open its doors at 10 a.m. this Saturday morning, and close at 8 at night. Wichitans will be able to walk around the two main halls at Century ll and look for whatever it is they need.

“This year I am possibly looking for some storage items for my closet and eventually kitchen. So I am just getting information, for the direction I want to go in,” said Linda Schultz, annual shopper at the Wichita Home Show.

President and CEO of the Wichita Area Builders Association, Wess Galyon, says they anticipate at least 20,000 people at the event this year.

“It’s grown to a stature where people really want to come see it, and the reason for that is you can look around the hall here and people put really their best foot forward to show off the product. We got about 240 companies in this show throughout this hall and the north hall of the convention, ” added Galyon.

This year, the Wichita Home Show rented out the two largest halls at Century ll. Assuring each Wichitan and out of state customer had the best and most modern experience possible.

“And we say people that come to the show get to visit the biggest composite show room available a year. If you are interested in homes and the way everybody lives, there is something here for you,” said Galyon.

The last day for the Wichita Home Show is Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. The doors open at 10 a.m. on Sunday and close at 5 p.m.

LATEST POST: