Wichita hospitals report 26 injuries from burns over Fourth of July

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita area hospitals report 26 injuries from burns over the Fourth of July holiday.

On Sunday, nurse Sarah Fischer, Via Christi Burn Center, said it was all hands on deck.

“We always make sure we have extra staff and positions are prepared to take calls all day and all night,” said Fischer.

Over the weekend, the hospital treated people with burns to their legs, arms and faces. All of them are caused by either fireworks, campfires or barbecues.

The big change this year, compared to years past, is who was injured.

“Too many kids this year,” said Fischer.

Ten of the 16 patients were between three and 10 years old.

Clair Cover celebrated the Fourth of July with her kids. She said it was all about balance.

“We were careful. We made sure that the young children ages six to three mostly watched.”

Fischer believes the pandemic may be to blame for the uptick in child cases saying families want to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

“Like, I said, 16 in counting and very few of them have been adults.”

At Wesley, they report 10 burn injuries at their hospitals and emergency rooms. (Breakdown below)

Wesley Medical Center:

Fireworks injuries seen June 27-July 4: 2

July 4 fireworks injuries: 2

Types of injuries: Mild burns, lacerations and thumb fracture, hand fracture and multiple finger amputations. Three were pediatric patients; one adult.

Disposition: Three were treated and released and one admitted to the hospital.

Total fireworks-related injuries last year (2020): 3

Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER:

Fireworks injuries seen June 27-July 4: 1

July 4 fireworks injuries: 5

Types of injuries: Three hand injuries, one arm injury, injuries to the back and neck, and one below the eye. Treated for first to third-degree burns from sparklers, firecrackers, smoke sticks, artillery shells, and 200-gram multi-shots. One victim was 40, all the others ranged in age from 4-17 years.

Disposition: All were treated and released.

Total fireworks-related injuries last year (2020): 2

Wesley West ER:

Fireworks injuries seen June 27-July 4: 3

July 4 fireworks injuries: 1

Types of injuries: Burns and lacerations to the left hand, right ear, right first and second finger, and right hand by firecrackers and sparklers (and one unknown firework) in patients ranging from 37-52.

All were treated and released.

Total fireworks-related injuries last year (2020): 9

Wesley Derby ER: