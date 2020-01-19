Wichita hosts 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Midwestern and Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Skaters from all over the country hit the ice on Wednesday at the Intrust Bank Arena for the 2020 Midwestern & Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships.

The competition lasts until Sunday. It is the second time Wichita has hosted the event generating an estimated $3.4 million dollars in local revenue, according to Intrust Bank Arena.

“We hosted this event two years ago in 2018, and U.S. Figure Skating loved it. They loved Wichita. They loved the set up we have. Something that is unique about Wichita that people do not realize is we have three sheets of ice within a mile distance of each other,” said Brian Hargrove, executive director of sports development.

Athletes as young as seven years old and as experienced as 70 were able to showcase their skills in a choreographed routine for many to enjoy.

More than 160 teams and 2,500 skaters were blocking; twirling, leaping and sliding toward a national title. The top four teams will get a chance to showcase their skills at the championships in Providence, Rhode Island and eventually, Worlds.

“We have got another one coming in June so it worked out well and brings a huge economic impact to the city with that many people coming from out of town staying in hotels eating at restaurants and spending money on rental cars and so forth so it is really just a big event for the city,” said Hargrove.

