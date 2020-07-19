Wichita hosts the Aviation Content Creator Awards

FILE – This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad. YouTube is making clear there will be no “birtherism” on its platform during this year’s U.S. presidential election. Also banned: Election-related “deepfake” videos and anything that aims to mislead viewers about voting procedures and how to participate in the 2020 census. The Google-owned video service clarified its rules ahead of the Iowa caucuses Monday, Feb. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A large group of plane enthusiasts gathered in Wichita for a three-day award ceremony called Aviation Content Creator Awards. The YouTube award ceremony lets creators and fans interact with each other on a deeper level. The event began on Friday, July 17 and will run through Sunday, July 18.

Twitter fam!!!! OMIGOSH, what an amazing weekend! I’m at the YouTube Aviation Content Creator Awards- and it’s is AMAZING!!! Next year, you NEED to make plans to be here, especially if you want to meet your YouTube hero!#AvGeek #avgeeks #aviation #YouTube pic.twitter.com/1qQIc0yp5y — Unusual Attitudes 🛫 (@UnusualAttitud1) July 18, 2020

Join Martin and many other aviation YouTubers at the inaugural Aviation Content Creator Awards (ACCA) during July 17-19, 2020, at Stearman Field in Wichita, Kansas.#acca #aviationyoutube #aviation pic.twitter.com/2Mc0dAUzW2 — Martin Pauly (@_Martin_Pauly) July 7, 2020

“Aviation YouTubers together to meet other aviation YouTubers and also to give the subscribers of the fans of their favorite channels a chance and an opportunity to get to meet their favorite Youtuber,” said YouTuber Ron Parr.

Ron says he and his wife just started a YouTube channel and say events like these help start-up channels like theirs get a better understanding of how the world of YouTube works. He says they are able to get suggestions on how to grow their channel and its audience.

“We’ve been going up on different planes and able to create some new content,”said TouTuber Janis Parr.

He says he was also able to go inside some older model planes while attending the event.

“I got a chance to fly the Lockheed Electra, which was the actual plane that was used in the actual filming of Amelia and if you look inside the door of the plane, Hilary Swank signed it and so that was just an awesome experience to fly something that vintage that flew so well, said Parr.

