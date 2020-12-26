Wichita house fire leaves one in critical condition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people were injured after a house fire in Wichita Saturday morning.

According to Department, the fire happened on the 2000 block of N. Minnesota Ave.

WFD Battalion Chief Terry Gresham tells KSN News they found three people inside the home, and EMS began helping those injured once they were outside. The fire is now under control. One person was critically injured.

“The smoke detectors inside their residence did not work. That could’ve helped them and alerted them way sooner and let them get out of the house,” explained Gresham. “One thing I want to point out is the more smoke you breathe in you can become disoriented. Obviously, they couldn’t find their way out of the house.”