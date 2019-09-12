Wichita house fire shuts down eastbound lanes on Central Avenue

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department is responding to a house fire on Central Avenue and Kessler that happened Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE | W Central Ave / N Kessler St | E1/E8/SQ8 fire attack, SQ1/TK4/E9 search, BAT1 I/C, E4/SQ1 search, TK1 vent, RQ1/E16 second attack line | Primary search is all clear | Bulk of fire has been knocked down | https://t.co/UZNXAXS3uf — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) September 12, 2019

A Wichita viewer sent us video that shows a home engulfed in flames.

The fire crew saw smoke in the air and was the first on the scene just before 4 p.m.

The East bound lanes on Central Avenue aren’t expected to reopen until later today.

HOUSE FIRE | W Central Ave / N Kessler Ave | Unknown unit on scene reporting heavy fire showing | — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) September 12, 2019

No one was inside the home. The cause is under investigation.

KSN News will provide updates as they become available.

