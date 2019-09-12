Wichita house fire shuts down eastbound lanes on Central Avenue

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department is responding to a house fire on Central Avenue and Kessler that happened Thursday afternoon.

A Wichita viewer sent us video that shows a home engulfed in flames.

The fire crew saw smoke in the air and was the first on the scene just before 4 p.m.

The East bound lanes on Central Avenue aren’t expected to reopen until later today.

No one was inside the home. The cause is under investigation.

KSN News will provide updates as they become available.

