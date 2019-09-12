Wichita house fire shuts down eastbound lanes on Central Avenue

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department is responding to a house fire on Central Avenue and Kessler that happened Thursday afternoon.
A Wichita viewer sent us video that shows a home engulfed in flames.
The fire crew saw smoke in the air and was the first on the scene just before 4 p.m.
The East bound lanes on Central Avenue aren’t expected to reopen until later today.
No one was inside the home. The cause is under investigation.
