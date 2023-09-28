WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Ice Center is expected to partially reopen in mid-October.

Work continues on the chiller system, so the Ice Center is currently renting a temporary chiller that will allow one ice rink to be opened. The temporary chiller is being set up in the parking lot and is expected to be operational in a few weeks.

Additional testing last week determined that an ammonia chiller barrel needs to be replaced. That part has been ordered and is expected to be delivered by December, according to the Ice Center.

Once it arrives, the center expects to have both its International Olympic-sized rink and its National Hockey League-sized rink fully operational by mid-January.