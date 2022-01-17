Wichita Ice Center management services contract up for city council vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council will decide on management services for the Wichita Ice Center at Tuesday’s meeting.

The city will consider parting with Genesis Health Club Management, LLC. and approving a services agreement with Rink Management Services Corporation (RMSC). The Genesis contract ends this month.

According to the city, a selection committee conducted interviews between RMSC and Genesis on Nov. 12, 2021. Unanimously, RMSC was selected. They were the previous management company from August 2006 to March 2011. Genesis was awarded the contract after.

RMSC’s contract will be for five years with an option for an additional five. The contract includes a fee of $6,500 a month. The city will provide an account to monitor monthly revenues and expenses and will be responsible for all repairs over $5,000. Any repairs less than that will the performed by RMSC from the operating fund.

The Wichita Ice Center opened in 1996.

Rink Management Services operates over 50 facilities.

On Jan. 10, the Board of Park Commissioners heard from citizens about the management of the Ice Center. Many were in support of RMSC. You can watch that meeting by clicking here.