WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After months of being closed, the Wichita ice rink opened.

“Well, I’m glad to see it reopen. It’s an asset that the city owns, and we need to maintain,” said Wichita City Council member Bryan Frye. “I’d like to see a business plan going forward, and that’s what I asked at the council meeting on Tuesday.”

Frye says the city has spent about a half million dollars in the last few months to get the rink open again. That includes some maintenance issues and bringing in a chiller to make ice.

Those at the rink Friday have been cautiously optimistic the rink would open soon.

“Right now, we have about 145 players that range in ages five up to 18,” said Sabrina Pfieffer with the Wichita Youth Hockey Association. “We are very excited to have the rink open again. We are excited to get back on the ice and skate, see our friends and have some fun.”

“Super Excited,” said skater David Brown. “We’ve been waiting for three months, and this is a big part of our lives, and we’re so happy for it to be back in action again.”

Pfieffer says youth hockey is good for kids and adults alike, and they have been optimistic the rink would open again.

“It gives kids a great foundation for life skills,” said Pfieffer. “Teamwork. Growing grit and just making friends.”