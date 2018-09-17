Wichita ice rink reopens after long hiatus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSN News) - Wichita's ice rink is back open for business.

It closed in July when the rink's "chiller" malfunctioned and melted the ice. That forced numerous cancellations and left dozens of employees out of work. That's not mentioning all of the local athletes who had nowhere to train.

But figure skating director Mirielle Chambers says the good news is the ice has returned.

"Between the city, genesis, and several companies that own and run and make these compressors that freeze our ice," Chambers said. "To get a temporary chiller in here for several months until we can get a more permanent solution put into place."

The city says the last chiller was just as old as the ice center itself. The rink reopened at noon.