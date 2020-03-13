Wichita increases precautions to prevent potential spread of COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is working on a plan to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus. Mayor Brandon Whipple says he is meeting with staff and other health officials. “It’s important that we take the right steps to protect our neighbors and make sure we are doing all we can to be responsible,” said Whipple.

They are working to determine what practices will best keep Wichita and neighboring communities ahead of any possible spread of the virus.

Thursday, March 12, the city canceled their grand opening of the recently renovated Naftzger Park as a precaution. Mayor Whipple says the city could implement more cancellations like this in the future, as public safety is the top priority, “What we want is for people to be safe and people to be healthy.”

He says as the the threat of the virus continues his staff and city leaders will evaluate future events and decide whether or not it is best to cancel. “A lot of the aspects we are thinking about is the amount of people in a particular place, how close people might be, and listening to professionals. Listening to doctors and policy experts about different ways that they recommend us handling it,” said Mayor Whipple.

As of now these events will be evaluated on a day-by-day basis and only looking out a week in advance. “We wanna stay flexible and make sure that we don’t go too far, too fast. But, we also need to make sure we are doing enough as well,” he said.

LATEST STORIES: