WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the fifth worst Large College City in America.

In 2022, Wichita had the seventh-worst ranking.

The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken down into specifics like costs of eating out, the number of part-time jobs available, and post-educational opportunities.

Wichita was ranked fifth worst among Large College Cities with populations of 300,000 or more. Other large city rankings in the bottom are Stockton, California, Newark, New Jersey, Detroit, Michigan, and New York, New York.

Overall, Wichita is now ranked 299 out of 415 cities, compared to 258 in 2022. It comes in below Indiana, Pennsylvania, home of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, but ahead of Manchester, New Hampshire, which is home to nine colleges and universities.

Coming in first is Austin, Texas. East Los Angeles, California, comes in dead last at 415.

To view the full report, click here.