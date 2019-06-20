Wichita joins World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Summer starts tomorrow and Wichita pools are already open. But do you know how to swim?

If not, join the City of Wichita at the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson from 11:30-12 p.m. today.

It’s a worldwide event that thousands of people are expected to participate in.

Organizers said it’s a way to break a Guinness World Record, but there’s also an important message.

“Swim lessons are vital. It’s crucial,” shared Brian Hill, City of Wichita aquatics director. “We think it’s important that everyone knows how to swim.”

According to studies, drowning is the leading cause of accidental deaths for young children.

Participants in today’s event will be able to take a free 30-minute swimming lesson at any City of Wichita pool.

However, Hill hopes adults and kids attend swim lessons after the event.

“Wichita offers several swim classes, and we see enrollment going up every year,” he said.

If interested in participating in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, you’re asked to show up 15 minutes early for registration.