WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Veterans were treated to a show of respect at Wichita’s Century II Expo Hall on Thursday.

Wichita Public Schools’ Junior ROTC cadets participated in their annual Veterans Day program. More than 2,000 students from eight high schools participated in the event.

“It’s the only time during the school year that we get all of our cadets here in one time,” Robert Hester, WPD JROTC director, said. “Takes about 50 buses for all of them to come.”

Wichita Public Schools JROTC cadets participate in the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Century II Expo Hall on Nov. 10, 2022. (KSN Photo)

He said it’s an opportunity for the public to see the Junior ROTC and leadership programs. But he said it is also good for the students.

“It builds camaraderie between the cadets,” Hester said. “I think it’s good for them to see the size of our program, and it’s good for the public to see Veterans Day as an important holiday for us. This is the way that we celebrate this holiday for the public.”

He said they are trying to instill the importance of Veterans Day and the importance that veterans make to the nation’s security and Americans’ well-being.

Hester said JROTC is a great program.

“We want to provide a meaningful – a career instruction to them, teach them how to prepare for the future.”