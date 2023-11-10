WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita students on Thursday got a head start with honoring our veterans.

The JROTC program held its annual Veterans Day ceremony at Century II. About 2,100 cadets from 16 area schools were represented. The students thanked veterans for their service.

“We teach classes on being a veteran and what veterans have done for our nation and what they’ve given back to their nation by serving and fighting wars,” Lt. Col. Shannon Pool, USD 259 JROTC, said. “Some of the veterans didn’t fight in wars, but they gave, and they stood up, and they stepped forward, and they served their country. That’s what we really push with our students.”

The ceremony featured various guest speakers, taps, and marching and military customs.