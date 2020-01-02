Wichita kayakers paddle into New Year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A colorful wave of kayakers paddled in the New Year in Wichita Wednesday.

Dozens of people, dressed to impress, kayaked their way up the Arkansas River. They started near the Kellogg bridge and went by Exploration Place and the Keeper of the Plains, to Old Cowtown Museum.

The New Year’s Day float celebrates 2020 and the start of Wichita’s 150th anniversary year.

“Well, sometimes you have to do things for the fun of it but some of these guys said if there was ice on the river they would break the ice and still get in on New Year’s Day,” said Jim and Rita Elgin who kayaked with the group.

The Arkansas River Coalition puts on the annual two-mile float.

LATEST STORIES: