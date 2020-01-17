1  of  100
Wichita landlord, accused of sexual harassment, must pay $160,000

Local

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Department of Justice says Thong Cao and his wife, Mai Cao, must pay $160,000 in damages and civil penalties to resolve a Fair Housing Act lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleged that Thong Cao sexually harassed numerous female residents at rental properties he owned or operated in Wichita.

Mai Cao was also named in the lawsuit because she owned or co-owned properties where the harassment allegedly took place.

A consent order entered Friday in court says the couple must pay $155,000 in damages to 11 former tenants who were harmed as a result of the sexual harassment. They must also pay a $5,000 civil penalty.

The order bars the Caos from participating in the rental or management of residential properties in the future.

The lawsuit, filed in 2017, arose from two complaints that former tenants filed with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The lawsuit alleged the harassment happened from at least 2009 to 2014.

According to the complaint, Thong Cao made unwelcome sexual advances and comments, engaged in unwanted sexual touching, and terminated the tenancies of women who refused to engage in sexual conduct with him.

Individuals who believe that they may have been victims of sexual harassment or other types of housing discrimination can call the Housing Discrimination Tip Line at 1-800-896-7743, e-mail the Justice Department at fairhousing@usdoj.gov, or contact HUD at 1-800-669-9777 or through its website HUD.gov.

