Wichita landlord says at least 20 people were living inside home damaged by fire, neighbors voice concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department has ruled a house fire accidental after they said a candle was left burning in the basement, but the landlord and neighbors still have concerns about the renter and other people who were living inside the home.

Chris Johns, the landlord, said upwards of 20 people were living in the three-bedroom home on North Custer.

Johns said in recent weeks, he’s been talking with neighbors after they called him with concerns about activity happening at the house.

“They were just letting people live here,” said Johns. “There were just way too many people living in that house. Once I found that out, I was in the process of kicking them out.”

An eviction notice was served last week according to Johns, but he said the renter and other occupants were still living there.

Neighbors told Johns that an unusual amount of vehicle, foot, and bicycle traffic was coming and going to the home at all hours of the day.

According to police reports, Wichita police have been called to the address at least nine times this year. The calls range from elderly abuse, drug paraphernalia and warrant arrests. Some of the calls were made by worried neighbors.

“There are multiple concerns about violence, whether it’s accidental or on purpose,” said Timothy West, neighbor. “You can’t always be there to control what somebody’s doing that’s renting the place.”

Neighbors said the man who rented the home is disabled and many of them are worried he may have been taken advantage of.

The neighbors said they have called police and the district attorney’s office trying to get the man some type of help. But, they said they’ve had no luck. Some neighbors said they have also reached out to elderly abuse advocates.

“He’s always trying to help these people,” said West. “A lot of them are homeless. I feel sorry for him.”

Johns said he has been talking with the daughter of the man who rented the home to try to get additional help for him.

Fire officials said the fire caused about $35,000 worth of structural damage to the house.

The landlord said he plans to repair the damages, if possible, and eventually put the home back up for rent.

