Wichita leaders hope major basketball tournament at Koch Arena this summer will boost economy

The city of Wichita is looking to fill Koch Arena this July as Wichita will host The Basketball Tournament or T-B-T. Local leaders say this is great news for the local economy.

"It's a thrilling time for sports and the quality of life in Wichita and there's much more on the horizon," said Wichita City Councilman Jeff Blubaugh.

Councilman Blubaugh sharing his excitement announcing Wichita will host The Basketball Tournament or TBT in July.

It's another sporting event that Visit Wichita's Brian Hargrove says will help put Wichita on the map.

"Just over the past couple of years we've had some big sporting events in this town and this just keeps the momentum building," said Brian Hargrove, Executive Director of Sports Development at Visit Wichita. "With an event like this coming to town that will be seen on national television and the people across the country will be able to check out Wichita once again."

ESPN will televise the 6th annual tournament. In addition to National TV Exposure, the event will attract Shocker fans as they get to enjoy a bit of nostalgia - watching the After Shock - a team of former WSU players in the tourney.

"We just think with the obviously the Wichita State team will be here, and Wichita state fans across the state, there will be a lot of people traveling in town for this event to watch Shockers of old that they grew up cheering for," said Hargrove.

Seven other teams will also play in the tournament. But to truly know the economic impact the event will have on the city, Hargrove says they will have a better idea closer to the event as the teams are named.

"A lot of that will depend on the location of the teams, the fan bases of those teams how they draw or how they travel," said Hargrove.

Brian Hargrove says the other seven teams will be announced about two to three weeks before the tournament.

The Basketball Tournament games will be played July 25 through 28 at Koch arena. Tickets are on sale now.

Tickets range from $45 for upper level seats to $300 for courtside.

To buy tickets visit www.GoShockers.com.