Wichita library branch closing, preps for new site

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The temporary home of the Evergreen Branch Library in Wichita is closing soon so the workers can move everything back to the old location. The Evergreen Branch has been temporarily at 2700 N. Woodland while workers made changes and upgrades to the former address at 25th and Arkansas.

The temporary site will close at the end of business on Friday, Jan. 28. Customers will have to use a different Wichita Public Library branch until the remodeled Evergreen branch opens. The two closest locations are:

Advanced Learning Library, 711 W. 2 nd St.

St. Maya Angelou Northeast Branch, 3051 E. 21st St.

Starting Monday, Jan. 31, customers may return library materials using the exterior book drop located on the west side of the Evergreen Community Center and Library, at 25th and Arkansas. The Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center will remain open until Friday, Feb. 4.

The 25th and Arkansas location is named Evergreen Community Center and Library. The City of Wichita plans to have a soft opening on Feb. 14, with a larger grand opening celebration happening soon.

More information about library services may be found at wichitalibrary.org.