WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita has a new place where people can apply for passports. The Wichita Public Library is accepting applications at the Alford Branch Library, 3447 S. Meridian, near South Meridian and I-235.

The U.S. Department of State has designated Alford as an official passport acceptance agency. Wichita’s other authorized passport acceptance agencies are the Sedgwick County Register of Deeds, the Wichita Downtown Post Office, and the WSU Passport Acceptance Center.

“The library always looks for ways to help fill information and service gaps for residents, and adding this service provides a convenient space for residents of south Wichita to apply for their passport,” Jaime Prothro, director of libraries, said.

If you want to get a passport at the Alford library, call 316-350-3261 to schedule an appointment at least 24 hours in advance. Appointments can be scheduled noon-6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. No appointments will be scheduled on Sunday.

The library fee to perform the service is $35. You can pay it by cash or debit/credit card. Then the costs for the passport must be paid by check or money order made payable to the U.S. Department of State.

Adult passport (Ages 16+)

Passport book: $130

Passport card: $30

Passport book and card: $160

Expedite fee (optional): $60

Optional 1-2 day return delivery service fee, available only for passport book: $18.32



Child (Ages 15-)

Passport book: $100

Passport card: $15

Passport book and card: $115

Expedite fee (optional): $60

Optional 1-2 day return delivery service fee, available only for passport book: $18.32

The decision to get a passport book or a passport card is up to each person. A passport book allows you to travel by air, sea or land to any country. A passport card is for traveling by land or sea from Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Bermuda.