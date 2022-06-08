WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita said it is working to improve notifications following recent boil water orders and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right now, the City relies heavily on media partners and social media accounts to spread the word in times of crisis.

During a news conference Wednesday about the current boil water advisory, Jim Jonas, director of communication for the City of Wichita, talked about work to improve the City’s website and said immediate access to information for residents is vital.

“We are working towards a revised, updated, better website that will build in some of these capabilities with text and email so we’ll be able to get those communications out to residents immediately. So stay tuned. That’s coming,” Jonas said. “Unfortunately, issues like this that come up really raise the need and urgency to do that, and it is moving ahead. It’s not ready yet, but we know that when we have these kinds of events, it’s important to have that.”

Officials with the City of Wichita said they will inform the public about the new updates in the future.

