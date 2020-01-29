Wichita Machinists vote on whether to accept Spirit AeroSystems contract extension

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thousands of Machinists union members have voted on whether to accept a three-year contract extension with Spirit AeroSystems. The results are expected sometime between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“I think about every member that was able to vote came out and voted on this, so this is a pretty big deal,” said Cornell Beard, President and Directing Business Representative for IAMAW District 70.

Beard said the number of members is right under 10,000.

It’s one of the reasons Wednesday’s vote was held at the Kansas Star Arena.

The vote was on a three-year extension of the current contract. It includes modest cost of living increases. Union members would also get to keep the core of their health insurance in place.

It comes as Spirit AeroSystems has laid off thousands of workers in the wake of the Boeing 737 Max problems.

The union members were invited to attend informational meetings leading up to the vote.

The current 10-year contract does not end until late June, so some members expressed concern that this 3-year extension felt rushed.

“Most folks are under the impression that we went in and negotiated an entire contract,” said Beard. “We didn’t. Spirit asked for an extension. They had a few items that they wanted to discuss, so those few items, we discussed per our surveys. We put out surveys to the membership to figure out what’s important to everybody going into the contract. Those surveys dictate the membership’s voice on what it is that we will talk about or even entertain discussing.”

Some members were fearful that callback language was left out of the extension, but Beard says the wording is in the contract and would be part of the 3-year extension.

Beard was asked why some workers would choose the extension over waiting to see what contract negotiations could achieve in June.

“It’s really going to come down to what’s beneficial for you,” he said. “When we tell the employees or the members that we recommend this, what we’re looking at as a union is the whole. We have to take ourselves out of it and think about everybody that we represent.”

Beard said he did not know which way the vote would go.

“50/50,” he said. “I can honestly say I’m torn down the middle on how it’s going to turn out. I think, on both sides of the issues, everybody had very valid points.”

Beard says they began work a year ago on a new contract to replace the 10-year contract. That work will continue depending on the outcome of Wednesday’s vote.

LATEST STORIES: