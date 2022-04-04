WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Workers continue to make repairs after three water leaks were found near the City’s water treatment plant in March.

The City of Wichita first announced two leaks in a 42-inch water main pipe on March 24. The pipe is between the Hess pump station at 1601 Museum Blvd. and the current water treatment facility. When divers began inspecting the pipe, they found a third leak.

Crews have been working to fix the leaks without affecting water pressure or quality.

On Monday, the City said construction of the bypass for the pipe repair is complete. Repair work on the second leak is progressing and should be finished by the end of the day.

Repair work on the third leak will begin after a gas line is relocated and is expected to move forward on Wednesday, April 6.

The Hess Pump Station was built in 1974. A new water treatment plant is under construction near 21st and Hoover, north of the Sedgwick County Zoo. It is expected to be finished early in 2025.