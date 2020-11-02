Wichita man Albert Wilson to appear in court today in push for new trial

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The next steps in the legal case of a Wichita man sentenced for rape will unfold over the next two days.

Wichita Southeast graduate Albert Wilson’s case has received national attention and the push for a new trial has bi-partisan support.

Wilson was attending the University of Kansas in 2016 when an interaction with a young woman would change the course of his life.

Wilson was given a 12-year prison sentence in 2019 following the alleged rape of a then 17-year-old girl in Lawrence. At the time, Wilson was 20.

According to the Lawrence Journal-World, Wilson met the girl at the Jayhawk Cafe, a.k.a. the Hawk, late on Sept. 10, 2016. The two started kissing in the club, went together to his nearby home for a few minutes, then returned to the bar.

The woman went for a rape kit the following day, according to trial testimony, but Wilson’s DNA was only found on her chest, where he admitted to kissing her.

Lack of evidence, improper legal counsel and a biased jury are reasons often cited for what many feel is a wrongful conviction.

The jury that found Wilson guilty was made up of all white jurors and majority female.

Wilson will re-appear in court Monday and Tuesday for a Van Cleave hearing. His attorney explains the hearing as an opportunity to show the court that Wilson’s trial attorney rendered ineffective assistance to counsel.

“He is cautiously optimistic that he is having his first day in court post-appeal and he wants his name cleared. That’s really important for people to understand,” attorney Josh Dubin said.

Wilson’s sister-in-law, Nikki Robinson, says Wilson turned down a plea deal that would have given him probation for his sentence if he registered as a sex offender for life.

Bus loads of supporters are expected to make the trip to Lawrence for the hearing after Robinson enlisted the help of local lawmakers and action groups.

Multiple witnesses will be called for the hearing, which will ultimately result in being granted or denied. If granted, Wilson would get a new trial. If denied, Dubin says the team would proceed with an appeal.

The victim’s name is redacted from trial documents and neither she nor her team has not publicly made any statements regarding the case.

