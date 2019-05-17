Wichita man and woman charged with murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man and woman were charged with murder on Thursday afternoon in Sedgwick County Court.

Police believe Royce Thomas and Micaela Spencer stabbed 50-year-old William Callison.

Police Lt. Jeff Gilmore says Sedgwick County deputies found Thomas and Spencer inside a stolen trailer and connected recreational vehicle, and they were arrested without incident. The officers then found Callison dead inside the RV. Gilmore said he suffered several stab wounds.

Thomas is charged with five counts including first-degree murder, theft and possession of meth. Spencer is charged with four counts including first-degree murder, theft and selling sex for money.

The judge set their bond at $500,000.