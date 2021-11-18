Wichita man and woman killed in crash with combine

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Investigators have finally been able to identify the two people who died in a fiery crash with a combine in Cowley County ten days ago.

Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti said the victims are Lucas Connor Walker, 28, and Sarah Laurella Deere, 33, Wichita. Falletti said the Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center made the identification Wednesday.

The crash happened Sunday, Nov. 7, over the noon hour, just south of the intersection of 75th Road and 102nd Road.

Falletti said the victims were driving south on 75th when their car ran into and then under the combine. Their vehicle caught on fire.

The driver of the combine was not hurt.