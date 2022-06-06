WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been arrested after driving through a closed-off area for the Fidelity Bank River Run on Saturday morning.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers were working a traffic control assignment along the route of the River Run, near Central and Museum Blvd, when at 9 a.m. they saw a blue Nissan Versa, driven by a 31-year-old Wichita man, hit a traffic sign and drive through the closed-off area.

Officers with the WPD say they conducted a traffic stop and developed probable cause to believe the driver was impaired.

The driver was then arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

No injuries were reported.