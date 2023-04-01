WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been arrested after running from police on an ATV Friday night.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), they were dispatched at 9:20 p.m. for a domestic violence with a weapon call in the 6700 block of West Par Lane.

Upon arrival, officers say they talked to a woman who claimed the man showed up at her home intoxicated and began breaking several items in her apartment.

Officers say they saw the man flee from the front of the apartment and chased him on foot.

The man jumped a privacy fence, and upon landing, Wichita police say they heard eight gunshots.

The WPD says this put the officers in fear.

“They immediately took cover and waited for more officers to arrive,” the WPD says.

A short time later, officers began providing security around the area where the man was last seen.

“An abundance of precaution was being utilized due to [the man] firing several rounds,” the WPD said. “Other law enforcement agencies arrived to provide assistance as well.”

At 11:15 p.m., the WPD says a person living in the 1300 block of South Westfield called 911, reporting that the man was at their home banging on the door, saying he was on the run from police.

Unmarked units were already in the area when they witnessed the man fleeing on an ATV.

A brief pursuit occurred. According to the WPD, when the man attempted to take a turn on the ATV in the 200 block of South Byron Ct, it tipped over on its side, and he fled on foot.

He was later taken into custody in the 300 block of South Keith.

The man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property/domestic violence, robbery, evade and elude, DUI, resisting arrest, and battery of a law enforcement officer stemming from a domestic violence investigation and robbery from person investigation.

KSN will name the suspect if and when he is charged.