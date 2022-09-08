WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita has been arrested after threatening another man with a realistic BB gun.

Sergio Williams (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Sergio Williams, 33, of Wichita, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, possession of meth and possession of K2.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), on Wednesday, Sept. 7, around 3:30 p.m., officers received a call for the report of a disturbance with a weapon in the 1500 block of E. Central.

Upon arrival, officers say they contacted a 43-year-old man who reported a man he did not know pointed a gun at him and threatened him. Police say the suspect was gone from the scene before their arrival.

The next morning, Thursday, Sept. 8, a detective with the WPD obtained a video of the suspect and sent out an image to patrol officers in an attempt to identify him.

Wichita police say the suspect was later spotted by an observant officer with the Broadway Corridor Team in the 800 block of N. Broadway.

(Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

The WPD has identified the subject as Williams.

When police found Williams, in his possession was a realistic BB gun and drugs.

He was then taken by police to City Hall for an interview with detectives before being booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of the aforementioned charges.