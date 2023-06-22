WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 31-year-old man from Wichita was arrested shortly after midnight Thursday morning for allegedly stealing a truck and leading police on a pursuit, among other charges.

According to the Wichita Police Department, they were dispatched at 12:20 a.m. in reference to a stolen truck in the 7300 block of E. Kellogg Dr.

Upon arrival, officers located the stolen truck.

Police say the man entered the truck and drove off.

When officers attempted to stop him, he did not stop, and a pursuit ensued.

He was later pulled over in the 5000 block of E. Lincoln and arrested without incident.

The WPD says inside the stolen truck was additional stolen property and drug paraphernalia.

The man was arrested on suspicion of:

One count of felony flee and elude

One count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Three counts of possession of stolen property

One count of felony traffic charges

He was also arrested for warrants in Sedgwick County.

KSN does not name suspects unless charges are filed in their case.