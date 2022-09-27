WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita has been arrested after allegedly throwing a brick through a car window and then cutting the driver.

Samuel Burns (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested 39-year-old Samuel Burns on suspicion of aggravated assault, interference with law enforcement and criminal threat.

Police say the arrest stems from an investigation into an incident that happened on Monday, Sept. 26.

According to the WPD, at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to a disturbance with a weapon in the 1600 block of N. Pennsylvania.

Police say 911 received a call from someone reporting that a man unknown to them, now identified as Burns, had thrown a brick through their car window.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 57-year-old man who was severely bleeding from a cut on his wrist. One of them applied a tourniquet to the man and rendered aid until EMS could transport him to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers say they learned the victim had followed Burns after the brick was thrown through his car window. Burns then approached the victim with a knife and cut him twice.

According to the WPD, officers began checking the area for Burns, who was still armed with the knife. He was later found in the 1900 block of N. Hydraulic, where he was taken into custody.

Burns was booked into Sedgwick County Jail for charges of aggravated battery, interference with law enforcement, criminal damage, criminal threat, and a warrant for domestic battery.

According to Wichita police, hospital staff told them that the officer’s quick action in applying the tourniquet to the victim saved his life.