Wichita man arrested for burglary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested 30-year-old Raymond Polo of Wichita on charges of burglary, aggravated weapons violation, theft, theft from a vehicle, a Kansas Department of Corrections Arrest and Detain order, and an outstanding warrant

Shortly before 11 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a burglary in progress call at a home in the 3700 block of East Kellogg. A 26-year old woman who lives at the residence reported that she arrived home to see Polo going through a vehicle in her driveway and a second unknown male by an exterior shed.

The resident stated both suspects fled on foot after she arrived. Items were discovered to be missing from the vehicle and an unattached garage. Additionally, things inside the home had been moved and gone through.

WPD officers located Polo in the area, and he was arrested. Additionally, Polo has been previously arrested and convicted on charges that include criminal possession of a weapon, criminal threat, criminal trespass, theft, burglary, and aggravated escape from custody.

The investigation is ongoing.