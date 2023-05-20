WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has made an arrest in connection to the fentanyl toxicity death of a 22-month-old boy.

The WPD says on June 21, 2022, officers were dispatched to a local hospital after the toddler arrived unresponsive. At the time, it was unknown how the child died.

Nearly a year later on May 17, 2023, lab results returned and a warrant was issued. The Special Investigations Bureau Community Response Team located the man and he was taken into custody without incident.

KSN does not name suspects until formal charges are filed. We will update this story with more information as it is received.