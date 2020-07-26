Wichita man arrested in connection to shooting in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested 30-year-old Terrell J. Parker of Wichita on a charge of attempted first-degree murder, stemming from Wednesday’s shooting incident. According to the Sedwick County booking log, Parker was arrested on Friday, July 24th.

Police say that on Wednesday around 2:40 a.m., officers responded to the 5100 block of E. Harry for a shooting call.

According to police, officers located a 32-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to his face. He was transported to a local hospital, where he remains with a serious but nonlife-threatening injury.

The investigation revealed that the 32-year-old was in the area, and a disturbance ensued between him and Terrell, according to police.

WPD says Terrell fired a gun during the disturbance, striking the 32-year-old.

This was not a random incident.

The Wichita Police Department says Terrell has been arrested and convicted on charges that include aggravated battery and possession of drugs. The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

LATEST STORIES: