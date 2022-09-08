WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been arrested on suspicion of rape, among other charges.

Darryl Ford (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Darryl Ford, 61, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sodomy and rape.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, officers went to a hospital for a report of sexual assault.

Police say the victim, a 58-year-old woman, reported that she was sexually assaulted by Ford in the 900 block of W. Maple St.

The WPD says this is not a random incident, and it is believed that Ford knew his victim.

The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office.