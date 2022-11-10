WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who stole a vehicle with two young children inside made his first appearance in court on Thursday.

Tyler Kirkhart, 30, was charged with two counts of aggravated endangering of a child and one count of theft of property.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Monday afternoon. The Wichita Police Department says at 3:38 p.m., officers received a call of a stolen car at a gas station near the intersection of Seneca St. and 31st St. S.

There were two children under the age of four. Police say the driver of the vehicle was filling a tire with air, and while it was running, Kirkhart jumped into the car and drove off.

Officers used the Flock camera system to locate the vehicle roughly 40 minutes later in the 3500 block of S. St. Francis St., with both children still in the vehicle. The children were not injured.

Court filings show Kirkhart is due next in court on Nov. 23 and is being held on a $250,000 bond.