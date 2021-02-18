Man charged for media post during protests sentenced

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Park City man who was charged with a misdemeanor for sharing a social media post during racial justice protests in Wichita has been placed on diversion.

Rashawn Mayes faced a misdemeanor charge after he was accused of sharing media post urging people to cause violence in Wichita suburbs during the protests. He was placed on diversion Thursday and told to write an apology letter to Wichita police.

Mayes and Michael Boston Jr. were arrested after the Snapchat post. Boston will not be charged in the case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories