WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was charged in court on Friday in connection to a double homicide that took place at a mobile home park in April 2021.
Steven Fessenden of Wichita appeared before a judge, charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and criminal use of weapons.
At the time of the incident, officers said they responded to the Englewood Mobile Home and RV Park around 5:20 a.m. after reports of shots fired. They found Trisha Benjamin, 41, and Nathan Brock, 42, dead inside.
Fessenden was previously arrested in connection to this case but was later released. His bond has now been set at $1 million.
He is next scheduled to be in court on Nov. 3.
