WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been charged in connection to the abduction of a 14-year-old Arkansas girl back in November.

David Roark, 35, is charged with 21 crimes, including:

David Roark, courtesy WPD

Kidnapping

Abuse of a child

Rape (5 counts)

Aggravated indecent liberties w/ child (5 counts)

Electronic solicitation

Sexual exploitation of a child (8 counts)

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), on Wednesday, Dec. 14, they were contacted by an investigator with an Arkansas sheriff’s office reporting that the girl, who hadn’t been seen since early November, had been spotted in the company of David Roark, of Wichita, at a convenience store, and was later seen leaving in a car with him.

The WPD says Roark also has two outstanding warrants from Kentucky.

Investigators with the Exploited and Missing Child Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force soon learned that Roark may be staying at a home in Wichita.

Wichita police say he was taken into custody as he tried to leave the house.

Roark’s next court date is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2023. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond.