WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The jury trial of a man charged with critically injuring a woman on a bicycle with his car begins tomorrow.

Larry Gaines Gaines, 34-years-old, is accused of critically injuring a Wichita woman by hitting her with his car.

Gaines was charged with aggravated battery while driving under the influence.

The woman he hit spent two months in a coma.

Gaines has a history of DUI cases. He was convicted in 2001, 2005 and 2013.