Glenn and Pawnee crash from May, 30 2021. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 34-year-old Wichita man was charged Friday in a deadly 2021 crash that killed a woman and seriously injured others at Pawnee and Glenn.

Michael Wayne Walker is charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated battery, and a misdemeanor count of driving while suspended or canceled.

Michael Wayne Walker (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Wichita police say a vehicle driven by Walker was on the wrong side of the road when the crash occurred, killing 74-year-old Rita Hawkins of Wichita.

Walker’s bond was set at $100,000, and his next court appearance is scheduled for March 27, 2023.