WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man has been charged in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Court documents say Chad Dustin Suenram was arrested in Haysville on Monday, July 17. He was charged in U.S. District Court on Wednesday with four misdemeanor accounts: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

A screenshot of USCP CCTV footage shows Suenram exiting the U.S. Capitol through the Senate Fire Door. (Courtesy: FBI)

The FBI identified Suenram as a participant in the Capitol riot through geolocation data associated with a mobile device. The FBI also ran biometric facial recognition software on photographs and video footage from inside the Capitol that showed Suenram wearing an American flag facemask and having an American flag painted on the right side of his head. He has been released from custody.

Since the investigation began, more than 1,000 people have been charged with offenses related to the Capitol riot.