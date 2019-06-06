Wichita man charged weekend homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man arrested in Wichita’s latest homicide appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

Isaac Phillips, 34, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Ivell Ray of Wichita.

Police said the two were arguing early Sunday morning in the 400 block of North New York and that Philips shot Ray. When officers arrived, they found a Ray with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

During a preliminary hearing, a judge set Phillips bond at $250,000. His next court date was set for June 30.